NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This morning the North Platte Running community laced up their running shoes for the Jim Whitaker Memorial Run. Runners had the option of running a 5K or a 10K this morning. This run was in honor of former North Platte Mayor Jim Whitaker who was a pioneer for running in the North Platte Community. Vice President of North Platte Trails Network Shae Caldwell says not only was Mayor Whitaker passionate about running he was also passionate about having trails in the community.