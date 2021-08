The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has received a report of a horse in the Panhandle that has contracted West Nile virus (WNV). Horses can become infected with WNV after being bitten by an infected mosquito; however, they cannot transmit WNV to other horses or people after they contract the disease. While many horses can be exposed to the disease and not show symptoms, about 35% will become ill and will have to be potentially euthanized.