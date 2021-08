On Thursday, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson opened up about the loss of his good friend and ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill who passed away on July 28. Robertson spoke about his bearded brother with FOX News recently. He said his friend’s death took him back to the last time they got to hang out. The Duck Commander CEO attended ZZ Top’s 50th-anniversary show that just so happened to be Hill’s 70th birthday party as well. The event was about two years ago, but Robertson has been connected to Hill and ZZ Top for much longer.