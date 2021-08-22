Cancel
Governments Guidance Includes Recommended Vaccines, Masks in Common Areas

By Steven Wilson
discoverestevan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe provincial government announced their guidance for COVID-19 precautions in schools on Friday. The guidance includes a recommendation that students under 12, as well as unvaccinated teachers and staff, wear a mask when in common areas such as hallways, libraries, lunchrooms and school buses. The guidance stated the provincial government did not feel it was necessary for students to wear masks in the classroom.

