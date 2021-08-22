Governments Guidance Includes Recommended Vaccines, Masks in Common Areas
The provincial government announced their guidance for COVID-19 precautions in schools on Friday. The guidance includes a recommendation that students under 12, as well as unvaccinated teachers and staff, wear a mask when in common areas such as hallways, libraries, lunchrooms and school buses. The guidance stated the provincial government did not feel it was necessary for students to wear masks in the classroom.discoverestevan.com
Comments / 0