This Simple Photography Tip Will Help You Beat Your Creative Rut

While some parts of getting healthy can be difficult (hello sugar withdrawal), other parts are so easy, you’ll wonder why you weren’t doing them all along. The following will explore some of the simplest changes you can make in your daily habits that will result in improved health. Special attention was paid to those habits that not only improve your health years from now (by extending your life expectancy and mitigating risks for chronic illnesses like cancer and heart disease) but changes that also impact how healthy you’re feeling today, right at this moment. If you can feel the positive effects, you’re more likely to find it incredibly easy to maintain these habits.