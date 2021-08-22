Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees unlocking lineup’s potential with healthy Stanton

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

ATLANTA—The Yankees that come here to face the Braves for a two-game series are a much different team than the one that faced them back in April. That team was “on the verge of turning the corner,” after an inconsistent start and talked about it a lot after beating the Braves in the first of two games.

However, the Yankees lost the second game of the series to drop to 6-11. Inconsistency was the trademark of the Bombers first three months of the season.

But these Yankees are coming into Atlanta with momentum, a balanced lineup and one thing that seemed very unlikely back in April: versatility in the outfield and designated hitter spot.

Yes, the additions of lefty hitters Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo have been huge to lengthen the Bombers lineup and make it more difficult on opposing pitchers.

“Now you’ve got some decisions to make as an opponent, especially in some of the close games,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of his counterparts having to decide how to handle guys from the left and right side back-to-back. “You can’t just ride through with a lefty or a righty... based on our lineup. Because of that balance, there’s a good chance that we’ll have a favorable matchup at some point.”

But up until the end of July, Boone’s lineup was always going to be limited by the fact that they were not willing to risk injury by playing Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield. He had not played defense since the 2019 playoffs and still missed half of the coronavirus-abbreviated 2020 season with a leg injury.

Though Boone and Stanton continued to say he was nearing a stint in the outfield through spring training and then April and then May and so on, it seemed like a forgone conclusion the 31-year old was just a DH now.

But on July 30, back in Miami where he began his big league career, Stanton did it. Instead of it being a drag on the slugger, it’s been almost rejuvenating.

“A lot actually. I’ve enjoyed getting back into that routine, getting better at flinching on foul balls and whatnot,” Stanton said with a laugh. “I haven’t been out there for a bit, so it’s been a good feeling. I’m getting that feeling back in the old days.”

Despite concerns, being back in the outfield has not hurt his offense one bit—maybe it’s even helped in some way. In the last 22 he’s played, including 10 in the outfield, Stanton is hitting .301/.420/.529 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

That is huge for the Yankees lineup heading down the stretch. It not only means that Stanton can play in this two-game series at Truist Park played under National League rules with no DH, it means the lineup can be versatile and complete.

Stanton understood the importance of Boone being able to use that DH for other people. It allows the Yankees manager to use it to keep Aaron Judge or Gary Sanchez’s bats or other bats in the lineup when they need a day to stay off their feet. But the importance of Stanton being able to play in the outfield has been magnified over the last week.

Having an abundance of healthy bats is a problem Boone will take every game as September nears.

Maybe playing with a little chip on his shoulder after the Yankees went out and got Rizzo in a deadline trade because of his injuries, Luke Voit is hitting like a man with a point to prove. After the trade, Voit was sent out for a rehab assignment to get his knee right with no rush to bring him back—until Rizzo went on the COVID-19 list. Finally healthy after knee surgery in March, Voit has been on a tear. In his last six games, coincidentally the same time that he and Rizzo have both been back off the IL, Voit has had a hit in each of them, hitting .476/.522/.905 with two homers and 11 RBI.

In 12 games since the Yankees acquired him from the Cubs, Rizzo is hitting .244/.365/.463 with three home runs and nine RBI. His lefty bat is a perfect fit for the short porch in Yankee Stadium’s right field and hitting ahead of Aaron Judge, he’s helped the slugger get better pitches to hit.

The only way to keep both in the lineup is with Voit as the designated hitter and Stanton in the outfield.

“I feel really good about what G’s done out there. I feel like he’s looked really good. I feel like he’s played a really solid outfield for us,” Boone said. His body responded to it. So, whether that’s a couple times a week or whatever. I do envision continuing moving forward, because that is part of the way you can kind of make this work and keep everyone fresh.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Braves#Bombers#National League#Cubs#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
allfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
Posted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
Posted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Pair of ex-Yankees pitchers busted during sticky stuff inspections

A pair of former New York Yankees pitchers face possible suspensions amid Major League Baseball’s ban on illegal substances. ESPN reports Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith ran into trouble Wednesday during a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: How The Voit Vs. Rizzo Clash Disappears In The Offseason

The Yankees have the luxury to have two high-quality first basemen in Anthony Rizzo and Luke Voit. In the offseason, that won’t last long. The Yankees will ride out the 2021 season, juggling at-bats between Luke Voit and Anthony Rizzo while counting their blessings. Everything changes, however, when the offseason...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Boone’s epic ejection fuels Giancarlo Stanton moonshot

Remember back in 2019 when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t like the umpire’s strike zone on a calm afternoon in the Bronx?. Yeah, that resulted in arguably the most incredible viral baseball video ever, with the skipper claiming his “guys were f–king savages in the box.” We’ve missed that Aaron Boone. We’ve been hoping to see him again.
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

It’s time for us to embrace Giancarlo Stanton for what he is

It’s no secret that in Giancarlo Stanton’s time in the Bronx, he hasn’t exactly been the golden boy that was expected. Night after night, Stanton is showered with boos by Yankee fans. We as a whole act as if Stanton has played to the same level of Jonathan Davis as a Yankee.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone flips out, gets ejected vs. A’s (VIDEO)

OAKLAND — Aaron Boone, unhinged. The Yankees manager had one of his angriest blowups and got thrown out in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. Boone went nuts after Todd Tichenor’s called third strike against Joey Gallo for the first out of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy