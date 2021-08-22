Yankees unlocking lineup’s potential with healthy Stanton

ATLANTA—The Yankees that come here to face the Braves for a two-game series are a much different team than the one that faced them back in April. That team was “on the verge of turning the corner,” after an inconsistent start and talked about it a lot after beating the Braves in the first of two games.

However, the Yankees lost the second game of the series to drop to 6-11. Inconsistency was the trademark of the Bombers first three months of the season.

But these Yankees are coming into Atlanta with momentum, a balanced lineup and one thing that seemed very unlikely back in April: versatility in the outfield and designated hitter spot.

Yes, the additions of lefty hitters Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo have been huge to lengthen the Bombers lineup and make it more difficult on opposing pitchers.

“Now you’ve got some decisions to make as an opponent, especially in some of the close games,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of his counterparts having to decide how to handle guys from the left and right side back-to-back. “You can’t just ride through with a lefty or a righty... based on our lineup. Because of that balance, there’s a good chance that we’ll have a favorable matchup at some point.”

But up until the end of July, Boone’s lineup was always going to be limited by the fact that they were not willing to risk injury by playing Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield. He had not played defense since the 2019 playoffs and still missed half of the coronavirus-abbreviated 2020 season with a leg injury.

Though Boone and Stanton continued to say he was nearing a stint in the outfield through spring training and then April and then May and so on, it seemed like a forgone conclusion the 31-year old was just a DH now.

But on July 30, back in Miami where he began his big league career, Stanton did it. Instead of it being a drag on the slugger, it’s been almost rejuvenating.

“A lot actually. I’ve enjoyed getting back into that routine, getting better at flinching on foul balls and whatnot,” Stanton said with a laugh. “I haven’t been out there for a bit, so it’s been a good feeling. I’m getting that feeling back in the old days.”

Despite concerns, being back in the outfield has not hurt his offense one bit—maybe it’s even helped in some way. In the last 22 he’s played, including 10 in the outfield, Stanton is hitting .301/.420/.529 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

That is huge for the Yankees lineup heading down the stretch. It not only means that Stanton can play in this two-game series at Truist Park played under National League rules with no DH, it means the lineup can be versatile and complete.

Stanton understood the importance of Boone being able to use that DH for other people. It allows the Yankees manager to use it to keep Aaron Judge or Gary Sanchez’s bats or other bats in the lineup when they need a day to stay off their feet. But the importance of Stanton being able to play in the outfield has been magnified over the last week.

Having an abundance of healthy bats is a problem Boone will take every game as September nears.

Maybe playing with a little chip on his shoulder after the Yankees went out and got Rizzo in a deadline trade because of his injuries, Luke Voit is hitting like a man with a point to prove. After the trade, Voit was sent out for a rehab assignment to get his knee right with no rush to bring him back—until Rizzo went on the COVID-19 list. Finally healthy after knee surgery in March, Voit has been on a tear. In his last six games, coincidentally the same time that he and Rizzo have both been back off the IL, Voit has had a hit in each of them, hitting .476/.522/.905 with two homers and 11 RBI.

In 12 games since the Yankees acquired him from the Cubs, Rizzo is hitting .244/.365/.463 with three home runs and nine RBI. His lefty bat is a perfect fit for the short porch in Yankee Stadium’s right field and hitting ahead of Aaron Judge, he’s helped the slugger get better pitches to hit.

The only way to keep both in the lineup is with Voit as the designated hitter and Stanton in the outfield.

“I feel really good about what G’s done out there. I feel like he’s looked really good. I feel like he’s played a really solid outfield for us,” Boone said. His body responded to it. So, whether that’s a couple times a week or whatever. I do envision continuing moving forward, because that is part of the way you can kind of make this work and keep everyone fresh.”