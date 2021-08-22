Cancel
The Sunday Brief: Top Storylines to Follow This Week

By Blair Williams
pitcherlist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Rhoads of Baseball Prospectus noted this week that he thinks Major League Baseball has hit peak Injured List status. And know what? Maybe the health and safety of players on the field would do more to help audience involvement than cryptocurrency or media deals with misogynistic sports books. While Mike Trout and Jacob deGrom and Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña and Shane Bieber are all dwelling on the IL, and while Fernando Tatís Jr. is playing right field while delaying surgery on his chronically injured shoulder, and while Trevor Bauer is in court…maybe there’s something about the quality of players on the field right now that needs to be addressed for the expansion of the game? Or maybe we really just need MLB cryptocurrency. Let’s jump into the news and see what we can find out for the week.

