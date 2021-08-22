Cancel
WWE NXT Takeover 36 Results – New Champions Crowned, 2 Of 3 Falls Match, Kay Lee Ray, More

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Takeover 36 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. – The WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by McKenzie Mitchell. They hype tonight’s show and we get a video package for the 2 of 3 Falls match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. We see footage of Cole and O’Reilly arriving to the building earlier today. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s NXT UK Title match.

