Orlando Pride’s short unbeaten streak ends with loss at Washington Spirit

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Orlando forward Marta, here playing against North Carolina at Exploria Stadium last month, scored a remarkable goal Sunday in the Pride's 2-1 road loss to Washington. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Pride’s short-lived streak without a loss came to an end after three games as the team fell in a 2-1 road result to the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

The loss marked the first under coach Becky Burleigh, who assumed the head coaching role four games ago after the departure of former coach Marc Skinner.

The loss dropped the Pride (5-5-6, 21) back to the sixth spot in the league table as the last team currently sitting in playoff contention. Following a dominant start to the season, the team’s tumble in the table was slowed by Burleigh’s arrival, but the Pride have still fallen from their top-ranked position earlier in the year.

“I never feel like any one result defines a team or a person,” Burleigh said. “I think for us it’s about building off the things that we’re doing well, but also taking a hard look in the mirror about mentality: 1-0 on the road should be enough to win a game, and we need to make strides in that part of it. When you feel the sting of a loss like this, I think everyone’s really motivated to do that.”

After taking an early lead, the Pride ceded a pair of goals to Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez as the Spirit claimed the resurgent victory.

Sometimes, the game of soccer revolves around singular moments of brilliance. Orlando Pride star Marta added another such moment to her collection against the Spirit when she opened the scoring in the 70th minute.

The six-time FIFA Player of the Year needed only a few feet of space and a half-second to smash a shot on frame from outside the box. Washington keeper Aubrey Bledsoe managed to get her gloves on the ball, but the strike was too strong to be halted, deflecting into the net.

“This entire game, [Marta] was really dangerous with the ball at her feet like always,” midfielder Marisa Viggiano said. “When she’s able to get a free lane and shoot, there’s a really good chance that it’s going to go in.”

The Pride’s joy from taking the lead barely lasted two minutes. Washington responded with an immediate attack, sparked by a cross from defender Kelley O’Hara.

Pride defender Kylie Strom attempted to clear the cross, twisting her body awkwardly only to send the ball bouncing through the center of the box to the feet of Hatch. The Spirit forward pounced immediately, knocking the ball into the open net for an equalizer.

Washington continued to split the Pride defense in transition, ultimately breaking open the field in a box-to-box sprint in the final minute of regulation.

Trinity Rodman cut the ball back to Sanchez, who lofted a soaring shot into the upper left corner of the goal past the fingers of keeper Ashlyn Harris to regain the lead.

“We gave them two easy goals,” midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir said. “We knew that five minutes after a goal, it’s good to kind of weather the storm and we didn’t do that. I think we need to learn from that. ... It’s simple as that; it isn’t complicated.”

The Pride’s next game will be in New Jersey to face Gotham FC on Sunday.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

