Obituaries

Forrest, Rodney

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Rodney Forrest, 54, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. He was born July 13, 1967 to the late Otto P. Forrest Jr. and the late Dorthy Montgomery Forrest. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed going hunting at Noxubee with all of his buddies, fishing, cooking, watching westerns and hanging out with family and friends. Rodney loved spending time with Maddie and Zach and working around the farm, along with best friend, his dog, Sadie and his brother in law, Dudley. He would spend hours with his special little friends, Nola Bennett riding her on the Ranger all over the farm and taking her to see the cows and Miller Searcy, taking him fishing and hunting. Rodney's greatest joy was spending time with his wife Ally and enjoying his favorite dessert, chocolate cake that Maddie would make for him. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday August 24, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Gray, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue on Tuesday August 24 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. The family request face mask be worn during the visitation and funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Allison Forrest of Fulton, daughter; Maddie Forrest, son; Zach Forrest, both of Fulton, sister; Brenda (Dudley) Strickland of Fulton, brother in law, Blake (Mandy) West of Mooreville, sister in law, Kaylyn West of Fulton, mother in law, Barbara Dodd (Mark) Donaldson of Athens, AL, niece; Anna (Anthony) Searcy of Fulton, nephews; Andy Strickland of Belmont, Aidan West of Mooreville, and Luke West of Mooreville, great nephew, Miller Searcy, aunts; Andrea Montgomery of Red Bay, AL, and Angela (Kevin) Riddle of Red Bay, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents and father in law, Ricky West. Pallbearers will be Chad Files, Jason Harris, Tony Moore, Marty Johnson, Mark Graham, Kerry Knight, and Frank Shields. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Moore, Duck Reynolds, Ryan Gentry, Matt Rock, Toby Williams, Brad Cresap, Tim Knight, George Forrest, and Randy Little. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.

