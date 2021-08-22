Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontotoc County, MS

Todd, Billy

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Coach Billy Wayne Todd, 90, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1930 to the late William Todd and the late Vance Bell Todd of the Hurricane Community in Pontotoc County. Billy was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Korean War Conflict Era. Billy found a love for baseball while in the Navy in the Cuban League in Guantanamo. He was a dedicated member of East Fulton Baptist Church. Billy enjoyed his bird dogs while squirrel hunting and quail hunting. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Billy served in numerous positions in the Itawamba School District as a true disciplinary educator after receiving his Masters at Ole Miss. He was an Assistant Men's Basketball Coach and later the Women's Basketball Coach at ICC. Everyone knew him as Coach Todd. He was a strategic member for 25 years on the Board of Trustees at ICC after retirement. He also served over 50 years as a member of the Fulton Lions Club. Due to Covid, there will be a private family only service on Monday August 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham, Dr. Cole, and Bro. Dewitt Bain officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Ellen Todd; sons: Mark (Martha) Todd of Northampton, PA, Mike (Cathy) Todd of Fulton, stepdaughter, Deanna (Russ) Harrington of Tupelo, stepson, Kevin (Selena) Nolan of Fulton; 9 grandchildren: Lori, Eric, Kim, Amanda, Laura, Ben, Sam, Katlin, Jaxon; 7 great-grandchildren: Harrison David, Eliza Jean, Sage, Jack Thomas, Graham, John Dalton, Kaylee. Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Edna Joy Fisher Todd; sister, Hazel Ruth Pulliam In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Itawamba Community College Foundation in honor of Billy W. and Edna Todd Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pontotoc County, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
City
Winona, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dalton
Person
Selena
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Basketball#Paul Graham#The Hurricane Community#U S Navy#The Cuban League#The Board Of Trustees#The Fulton Lions Club#Covid#Senter Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...

Comments / 0

Community Policy