Todd, Billy

Coach Billy Wayne Todd, 90, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1930 to the late William Todd and the late Vance Bell Todd of the Hurricane Community in Pontotoc County. Billy was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Korean War Conflict Era. Billy found a love for baseball while in the Navy in the Cuban League in Guantanamo. He was a dedicated member of East Fulton Baptist Church. Billy enjoyed his bird dogs while squirrel hunting and quail hunting. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Billy served in numerous positions in the Itawamba School District as a true disciplinary educator after receiving his Masters at Ole Miss. He was an Assistant Men's Basketball Coach and later the Women's Basketball Coach at ICC. Everyone knew him as Coach Todd. He was a strategic member for 25 years on the Board of Trustees at ICC after retirement. He also served over 50 years as a member of the Fulton Lions Club. Due to Covid, there will be a private family only service on Monday August 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham, Dr. Cole, and Bro. Dewitt Bain officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Ellen Todd; sons: Mark (Martha) Todd of Northampton, PA, Mike (Cathy) Todd of Fulton, stepdaughter, Deanna (Russ) Harrington of Tupelo, stepson, Kevin (Selena) Nolan of Fulton; 9 grandchildren: Lori, Eric, Kim, Amanda, Laura, Ben, Sam, Katlin, Jaxon; 7 great-grandchildren: Harrison David, Eliza Jean, Sage, Jack Thomas, Graham, John Dalton, Kaylee. Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Edna Joy Fisher Todd; sister, Hazel Ruth Pulliam In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Itawamba Community College Foundation in honor of Billy W. and Edna Todd Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.