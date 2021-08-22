Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers depth chart: 3 positional battles that could come down to the wire

By Nice Pick, Cowher
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have some sorting out to do. Here are three positional battles that could come down to the wire as the season nears. We are halfway through the Steelers 2021 preseason and there are a few positions on the depth chart that are still far from being decided. Though some positions (like wide receiver and quarterback) seem easy to predict how the players will wind up in the pecking order this year, others are still very much a mystery.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wire#Steelers#Sorting#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLallfans.co

Ben Roethlisberger’s wife: Ashley Harlan

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time. He entered the league in 2004 as an eleventh overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, for this one, we will focus on Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley Harlan. He was awarded the 2004 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of...
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
NFLBleacher Report

Steelers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 2-0 in the preseason and took another step toward being season-ready with a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Of course, winning games isn't what will have the Steelers ready for the regular season. It's using this time to get their young players reps, new acquisitions to learn the system and figure out who will take on the various roles throughout the roster.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Vertex: Breaking down Ben Roethlisberger’s passes against the Lions

As the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t hold back any of their available starters against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason. With Ben Roethlisberger seeing his first action of the 2021 season, let’s take a look at the distribution of his pass attempts from Saturday night. Let’s get a...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers All-Time, All-Rookie Team: Part 8 Cornerbacks

Now for part 8 of the Steelers All-Time All-Rookie team, in which we talk about the cornerbacks. The first seven essays are linked below, but for those who missed them, here’s how it works: I’ll include an introduction to account for some players you may expect to see, but who didn’t make the cut. Then I’ll list starters, backups, and others worth consideration — followed with a poll for Steelers Nation to weigh in.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, sources are pessimistic that the Bengals and S Jessie Bates will get a deal done before the season. Fowler notes with the way the safety market has moved, the conversation on a new deal for Bates starts at $14-$15 million a year, which the Bengals aren’t apparently willing to do. The franchise tag next year could be around $14 million.
NFLaudacy.com

No backup QB Battle for Steelers

After weeks — even months — of speculation, one thing became overwhelmingly obvious on Saturday night at Heinz Field. In the eyes of Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, the backup quarterback battle that has been debated over to a near-nauseating level apparently doesn’t really exist. Mason Rudolph came in for...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Joe Schobert Starting ILB on Steelers’ Third Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their third depth chart of training camp Tuesday, and the recently acquired Joe Schobert has already assumed the starting inside linebacker spot alongside Devin Bush. Schobert was taking first-team reps almost immediately after he was traded to Pittsburgh from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Veteran linebacker Robert Spillane...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Preseason Game 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Detroit Lions are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a Preseason Game 2 matchup. The Lions’ current roster stands at 85 players after this week’s transactions, which included:. LS Don Muhlbach, released, coach Dan Campbell remorseful after release. CB Alex Brown, released after a car accident...
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers’ Defensive Line Depth Will Be ‘Battle To The End’ Cam Heyward Says

In years past, the depth along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line has been pretty strong. While this year’s depth in the trenches on the defensive side of the football won’t match up with the depth that the Steelers once had when Tyson Alualu was in a reserve role, the young group of players vying for a roster spot behind Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Alualu is creating great competition, which will improve depth across the board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy