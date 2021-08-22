Padres On Deck: Single-A pitchers turn in strong outings; Dominican Republic Padres off to 20–7 start; Top-6 prospects Wood, Merrill each has 2 hits in Arizona
Pitching in the lower divisions of the Padres’ minor league system turned in more sharp performances Saturday night. Right-hander Gabe Mosser returned from the injured list to allowed one hit in two scoreless innings to lower his earned run average to 3.95 for High Single-A Fort Wayne in the TinCaps’ 2–1 win at West Michigan.padres.mlblogs.com
