Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres On Deck: Single-A pitchers turn in strong outings; Dominican Republic Padres off to 20–7 start; Top-6 prospects Wood, Merrill each has 2 hits in Arizona

Dodger Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitching in the lower divisions of the Padres’ minor league system turned in more sharp performances Saturday night. Right-hander Gabe Mosser returned from the injured list to allowed one hit in two scoreless innings to lower his earned run average to 3.95 for High Single-A Fort Wayne in the TinCaps’ 2–1 win at West Michigan.

padres.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dominican Republic#Mariners#Dominican Republic Padres#Tincaps#Lh Daniel Camarena#Rh James Norwood#Bb#Lf Grant Little#Cf James Wood#Ss Jackson Merrill#Padres 15#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies pitcher to sign with Padres after release

Former Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta is signing with the Padres. Another former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher is headed to the National League West. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the San Diego Padres are “close” to signing Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Phillies as recently as 2020. Arrieta spent...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

The San Diego Padres Lost to a Pitcher With Diarrhea

The San Diego Padres are having a tough season. They currently sit in third place in the NL West and based on the way certain fans are acting, you would think they are the most disappointing group of underachievers ever assembled. The fact that they have lost two in a row and six of their last seven games is not helping. And last night they may have reached a new low.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Devils Talking Padres: Padres struggle in Arizona, travel to Colorado

The latest episode of Devils Talking Padres is out!. East Village Times staff writers Dominic Stearn and Bobby Murphy are here to talk about the latest in Padres baseball. We discussed the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and previewed the series against the Colorado Rockies. – Intro. – Series recap...
MLBNBC San Diego

D-Backs Walk Off Padres

Perhaps the best news for the Padres on Friday night is they didn't have any more pitchers get hurt. These days anything on top of that is gravy. Of course, the gravy is sour when the Friars lose. San Diego dropped a second straight game to the last place Diamondbacks,...
MLBMLB

'Frustrated' Padres no-hit by D-backs rookie

PHOENIX -- All Joe Musgrove could do was watch the celebration around D-backs rookie starter Tyler Gilbert’s no-hitter from the visitors' dugout at Chase Field in silence. He soaked the experience in. Every bit of it. The San Diego right-hander knows what it feels like to throw a no-hitter and...
MLBDodger Insider

Padres On Deck: Ruizes combine for 6 hits, 10 RBIs, 6 runs for San Antonio

The unrelated Ruiz outfielders with Double-A San Antonio combined for six hits, 10 RBIs and six runs scored Wednesday night for Double-A San Antonio. Right fielder Esteury Ruiz, the Padres №30 prospect, was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. The 22-year-old native of the Dominican Republic raised his batting average to .260.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Rockies rock new Padres pitcher to sweep San Diego Thursday

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring. Arrieta was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.
MLBcrestviewbulletin.com

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The San Diego Padres (66-53) play the finale of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-80) Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Padres vs. Diamondbacksodds with MLB picks and predictions. The Diamondbacks won the first three games...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

After no-hitter, D-backs turn to Zac Gallen in bid to sweep Padres

Right-hander Zac Gallen will have some tough acts to follow when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks matched their most one-sided win of the season in a 12-3 victory in the series opener on...
MLBNew York Post

Desperate Padres turning to Jake Arrieta after Cubs release

The Padres are desperately trying to fix their ailing pitching staff. San Diego is nearing a deal with pitcher Jake Arrieta, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Arrieta was released by the Cubs last week after struggling to a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts this season, which would be the worst mark of his career.
MLBaudacy.com

Padres no-hit by Diamondbacks

The Padres lost to the Diamondbacks 7-0 on Saturday, as Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first career start. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Joe Musgrove discussed the disappointing game.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gonzalez expected to start as Rockies host the Padres

San Diego Padres (67-55, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-11, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -107, Padres -110; over/under is 14 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBNBC San Diego

Offensive Outburst Not Enough – Marquez, Rockies Top Padres

Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBIs as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. The Padres got solo homers in...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Tyler Gilbert No-Hits Padres in First MLB Start

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Diamondbacks 27-year-old right-hander Tyler Gilbert made history in more ways than one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy