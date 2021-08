A Postman user wrote in asking about a potential bug in the Postman application. From their point of view, HTTP Headers were not respecting the case-insensitivity as outlined in the HTTP specification. If their header had set-cookie in lower case, they did not see the cookies in its cookie manager after the response returned. This break from expected behavior could be an issue with Postman itself or the implementation of their server. I wanted to craft the simplest and quickest test without creating or standing up a whole server to determine which end the bug came from.