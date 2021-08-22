Cancel
Environment

STORM WATCH: Flash flood warning in effect for part of NJ as heavy rains from Henri continue

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

News 12 New Jersey's STORM TEAM is monitoring Henri and its potential impacts to New Jersey. Be prepared, stay safe and stay with News 12 as we get you through the storm. If you lose power, you can watch News 12 with the News 12 mobile app.

UPDATE: A flash flood warning is in effect for areas of Morris, Sussex and Warren counties until 11:45 p.m.

A tropical storm warning for Monmouth and Middlesex counties has been canceled. Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm earlier this morning and while the Garden State was not expected to be directly hit by the storm, its effects will be felt with flash flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire state of New Jersey until 8 p.m. Monday for downpours associated with Henri that would create inland flooding. A flash flood warning has been issued for areas of Bergen, Essex, and Passaic counties through 8:45 p.m.

MORE: 6 flooding safety tips to follow

A rip current statement is in effect for the Jersey Shore as rough surf creates dangerous rip currents.

MORE: 12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current

Henri is expected to remain east of New Jersey throughout the day. The extent of the tropical storm force or hurricane force winds are well away from our state. The tropical rains, however are here and they will be here all day. Possibly moving slowly from south to north across the state. This will cause for dangerous Flash Flooding through central and northern New Jersey through this afternoon and evening.

• RAIN: At least 2-4" rain. More is likely as the heavy rain shreds away from the storm.

• COASTAL FLOODING: Limited to minor flooding during high tide along the Jersey Shore. High tide is near 8 a.m.

• WIND & GUSTS: Likely near 20-30 mph, maybe an occasional 40-50 mph gust, but unlikely.

RELATED: Live Updates TRACKING HENRI

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

TOMORROW: Clouds to start the day. Sun shines later. Highs near 85. Lows near 72.

TUESDAY: High heat! High humidity! Lots of sunshine. Highs near 93. Lows near 73. Heatwave likely begins.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, hazy, and humid. Highs near 95. Lows near 75.

THURSDAY: Opportunity for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some could be severe - too soon to tell. Need to watch. Highs near 92. Lows near 74.

FRIDAY: Opportunity for afternoon thunderstorms again. Highs near 91. Lows near 72. Front passes through and drops temperatures for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered thundershowers. Highs near 85. Lows near 71.

