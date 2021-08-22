Gregory Lane, 66, Naval Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Gregory Lane, 66, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 14, 2021. He is a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran. Son of the late Edward P. Lane Sr. and Ann E. (Nielsen) Lane. Brother of the late John J Lane III and Edward P. Lane Jr. He leaves behind his sisters Ann E. Tucker of Marlborough, Reta Lane of Saxonville, Stephanie E. Lane of Marlborough and three brothers Mark N. Lane of Marlborough, Alan D. Lane and his wife Gail M. Lane of Fremont NH and Kevin J. Lane and his wife Sally A. Lane of Tamworth NH. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.