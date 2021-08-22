Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ rises

The Indian benchmarks are trading flat on Friday following mixed cues from global markets as investors await the Fed remark for direction. The BSE Sensex opened just 0.1 per cent higher, while the Nifty 50 opened at 16,642, just five points ahead. Asian markets on Friday traded higher, unaffected by losses at the Wall Street overnight and Kabul chaos, however, all eyes remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole gathering. Chinese, Hong Kong and South Korean markets all traded in the green, while Japan’s Nikkei opened deep in the red and continued to trade...