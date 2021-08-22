Cancel
Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ rises

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday at the start of the final week of the current domestic earnings season, tracking a strong Wall Street finish from Friday and despite pressure from falling commodity prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.47%, a 37.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged down 0.05% to 7,460.9 points at the close on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12990.7 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

