RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Carla Leonard has two sons under the age of 6 and said raising them during a pandemic out of their Central Virginia colonial-style home has been tough. Last year she managed to get them in day care while she and her husband worked, but now that option isn’t available and her local school district is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. She’s been following her school board’s actions on masks but was less than thrilled with an early plan that allowed for a doctor’s notes to be used as an excuse for maskless students.