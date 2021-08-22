Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Anna Nordqvist, No. 16 in world, secures automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team with victory at Women's British Open

By Associated Press
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday -- an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team. The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Europe#Women S British Open#Carnoustie#Swede#Carnoustie#Georgia Hall Of England#Americans#Augusta National Women#Inverness Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Toledo, OHGolf Channel

American Nelly Korda, Europe's Anna Nordqvist among Solheim Cup qualifiers

Automatic qualifiers for the U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams were finalized on Sunday upon completion of the AIG Women’s Open. U.S. captain Pat Hurst's team, which will try to win back the Cup next month at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, now includes the top seven in U.S. points and the next two highest-ranked Americans in the Rolex Rankings. The team will be led by world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Ally Ewing. The trio earned enough points to secure their position on the team before the qualifying period was completed.
Golfchatsports.com

With never-quit attitude, Anna Nordqvist wins AIG Women's Open

Anna Nordqvist’s fighting spirit earned her a third career major championship on Sunday. Nordqvist fought her way back to the winner’s circle at Carnoustie Golf Links to capture the AIG Women’s Open. Her victory came after a four-year winless drought that tested her resolve to return to the top of the women’s game.
Golfchatsports.com

Women's Open payout: Anna Nordqvist collects $870k

Anna Nordqvist, Sophia Popov, Carnoustie Golf Links, United States Women's Open Championship, Women's British Open. A year ago, Sophia Popov took home $675,000 for winning the AIG Women's Open, which, at the time, featured a $4.5 million purse. With a $1.3 million bump this year, the $5.8 million purse made the Women's Open the biggest in women's major golf, some $300,000 ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anna Nordqvist, Nanna Koerstz Madsen atop AIG Women's Open

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden carded a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday to pull into a share of the lead heading into the final round at the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. Nordqvist, who is seeking her third major win, recorded seven birdies without a bogey to move...
Golfkq2.com

Anna Nordqvist holds her nerve to win a dramatic Women's Open

Anna Nordqvist held her nerve on the final hole to win this year's Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, on Sunday. The Swedish golfer was all smiles as she was crowned champion after a nerve-wracking end to competition. Nordqvist was tied on 12 under with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen coming...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods teaches crowd to hit solid iron shots in RARE FOOTAGE

Tiger Woods could not only be the greatest golfer to walk the planet, but he is also one of the most versatile and skilled players that we have ever seen as well. Throughout his career, he has produced incredible clutch putts, important chip-ins and pinpoint approach precision which have all contributed to his 15 major championship wins.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy shows off AMAZING ball juggling skills at the Northern Trust

Rory McIlroy is an extremely gifted and talented golfer that has won four major championships and 19 PGA Tour events, he was clearly born to play golf. Often when a golfer reaches this level of the game, apart from being able to score a ridiculous amount of birdies and under-par rounds, they are also able to produce some great trick shots and ball skills in their spare time.
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jaxon Brigman has passed away at age 50

Former Korn Ferry Tour player Jaxon Brigman (who infamously lost his best chance at a PGA TOUR career by signing an incorrect scorecard) has passed away at age 50. Brigman was an amateur standout who won three Texas individual state championships in high school and was a member of Oklahoma State’s 1991 NCAA Championship team.
GolfESPN

Golfer, new papa Rory McIlroy says he's mentally and physically exhausted

Rory McIlroy threw his 3-wood into the trees near the New Jersey Turnpike on the ninth tee at Liberty National Golf Course on Monday. He was frustrated with his shot and his play off the tee in the Northern Trust, but McIlroy said on Wednesday that he also is feeling fatigued mentally and physically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy