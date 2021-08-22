Cancel
Charities

Final group of scholarships awarded by hospital auxiliary

By Doug Spoon
menifee247.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Menifee Global Medical Center Auxiliary honored its last group of scholarship winners recently before closing its program forever. The closure of the hospital gift shop – the group’s primary fundraiser – during the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in volunteer membership has forced the auxiliary to close and to disburse the remaining funds in its scholarship account, said Judy Bair on behalf of the auxiliary.

www.menifee247.com

