Final group of scholarships awarded by hospital auxiliary

The members of the Auxiliary of Veterans Memorial Hospital are actively recruiting new and returning members to join them during their annual membership drive. The Auxiliary of Veterans Memorial Hospital is devoted to providing the hospital and its patients and visitors with many services. The Auxiliary also holds annual fundraisers, such as the Women’s Health Day Luncheon each fall, the Pillow-Perk in early November, the Masquerade sales and their annual membership drive each July. All the money the Auxiliary receives goes back to the hospital for equipment.