Harry Kane continues to dominate the transfer rumours with Manchester City eager to make one final push to sign the Tottenham striker, who made his first appearance of the season in Tottenham’s win at Wolves on Sunday. You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day. The saga over Kane’s Spurs future rumbles on, though it remains unclear how connected the club’s continued links to players in the market is to the possible haul they can expect for the England forward.It is the summer’s of...