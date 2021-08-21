Manaf Koudmani’s New Single “Mind Reader”

Apollinariya Kaspars has just self-released Wondrous Feelings of Ages Long Gone, her first album as Settima Tacca, but her initial introduction to performing music was less than wondrous. “My mother made me attend piano classes when I was around nine years old. I found the lessons quite excruciating, so I hid in the closet from my teacher,” Kaspars rembers. Perhaps somewhat ironically, Kaspars’ voice and piano are the beating heart of Wondrous Feelings. Ages old synthesizers add a melancholy emotional depth that no machine should be capable of. “My favorite vintage synths are a Korg Polysix and a Roland Juno-60. I absolutely love them,” Kaspars explains. “They are beautiful inside and out with their own particular characters.”