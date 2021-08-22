Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Downs Results Sunday August 22nd, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

5th-$9,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Downs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama Statethecutoffnews.com

This is the Best County to Live in Alabama

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Politicsthecentersquare.com

This is the Best County to Live in West Virginia

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Williston Daily Herald

Pair of Sidney anglers win at fishing tournament

A pair of Sidney residents won a portion of a recent fishing tournament in North Dakota. Scott Schmidt and Chad Dunwald won the Big Fish- Day 1 category of the Drayton Catfish Capital Challenge, which lasted from Friday, August 6 to Saturday, August 7 in Drayton. To win that honor...
LotteryWWAY NewsChannel 3

Thousands of South Carolinians win hundreds with Pick 3 lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The third time really is the charm when thousands of Pick 3 players in South Carolina ended the weekend with a win when Triple No. 1s were drawn. The South Carolina Education Lottery said 13,997 straight plays were won with 1-1-1 in the Sunday, Aug. 2 evening drawing.
Louisiana Statewestcentralsbest.com

This is the Best Parish to Live in Louisiana

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Politicsvoiceofalexandria.com

This is the Best County to Live in South Dakota

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Hobbiesthecounty.me

Salmon Season

The intriguing thing about fishing for landlocked salmon in Maine as opposed to trawling from a canoe or river fishing is that it is the closest one gets to Western-style trout fly-fishing. Though we are on a closed freshwater stream — a dam farther downstream forms East Grand Lake — we use the same lightweight tackle and similar small lures.
Frankfort Times

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday August 18th, 2021

5th-$9,504, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Posted by
AL.com

Alabama Friday Fishing Report

At Lake Pickwick, most anglers target the deep water ledges, humps and shellbeds for bass at this time of year. Depths of 20 feet and more usually hold the fish, and they tend to bite on jigs and Carolina Rigs, mostly when the current is moving. A recent kayak tournament at the lake broke the mold, with the tournament winner fishing water 8 to 10 feet deep on the edge of a grass flat with a crankbait for the win. Crappie fishing is slow, but a few fish are being caught in Bear and Yellow creeks at 20-30 feet around brush on live minnows. Catfish remain dependable, both below the dam and on the bluff walls, particularly when there’s current flow—drift cut skipjack or shad just off bottom.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Bass tournament on Lake Clay

LAKE PLACID — The fish in Lake Clay, located in the heart of Lake Placid, had some visitors on Sunday, Aug. 8. Actually, they probably wish they had hidden better or had headed up into the canals to avoid them. That’s because the South Florida Elite Team Series chose the lake for their monthly bass fishing tournament.
Biloxi Sun Herald

Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

A Missouri angler nearly released a record-breaking catch until his friend told him to take a closer look. It turned out be a “rare feat,” officials said. It was still dark when Carlin Allison went fishing July 26 on the Current River in southern Missouri and a creature on the end of his line “put up one heck of a fight,” the Doniphan resident told the Missouri Department of Conservation.
AnimalsLexington Herald-Leader

Racehorse bucks jockey, escapes Ellis Park, takes a run in traffic

A racehorse bucked its rider and escaped Ellis Park Saturday afternoon, taking a run down a major highway before being captured, media outlets reported. Video posted on Twitter showed the #4 horse racing alongside traffic on the shoulder of the road. Another video, shared on Facebook by Cullen Stanley, showed the horse running toward vehicles that appeared to be stopped on a four-lane highway.
Posted by
The Georgia Sun

This is Georgia’s worst county to live in

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Daily Review Atlas

Al Hayden: Late August is one of best times to catch catfish on rivers

August is probably the hottest month of the year here in west central Illinois. Yes, there is the old saying “Hotter than a firecracker on the 4th of July,” but I believe July just sets the ground work for August to exceed the heat and humidity of July. The weather...
deltanews.tv

This is the Best County to Live in Mississippi

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
APG of Wisconsin

This is the Best County to Live in Wisconsin

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
SportsRiverside Press Enterprise

Breaking down the Pacific Classic at Del Mar and more

It seems like more mail comes in after a big race than at any other time, with fans commenting on the outcome and pointing out what they liked and didn’t like about the end result. This year’s Pacific Classic was won by Tripoli, ridden by the unheralded Tiago Pereira. Most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy