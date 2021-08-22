Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, H.E. Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah
On August 22, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, H.E. Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah. Secretary Austin thanked Defense Minister Al-Sabah for helping to facilitate the transit of U.S. citizens and personnel from Afghanistan through Kuwait. The...www.defense.gov
