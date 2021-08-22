Cancel
Military

Kalashnikov to present its new guided-missile at ARMY-2021

Birmingham Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], August 23 (ANI): After the completion of the initial research and development of the advanced S-8L guided missile, Russia's Kalashnikov Group is set to present the new product at the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021". "The S-8L guided missile with semi-active homing head can be used by various carriers,...

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
Someone Is Faking the Positions of NATO Warships at Sea. It Reeks of Russia.

An unknown party is causing a global ship location system to report false data on NATO and Swedish warships. The Automatic Identification System (AIS)—which most commercial and military ships rely on—is designed to show the ships' locations for safety purposes. Several warships have had their locations "spoofed," causing them to...
Why Russia’s Massive Poseidon Nuclear Torpedo Is So Terrifying

Poseidon is massive — and basing the torpedo on the ocean floor could make it impossible to stop. The Russian Navy’s fearsome Poseidon torpedo is not only nuclear-armed, but it is also nuclear-powered. And it is massive — estimated at around 7 feet in diameter and around 100 tons, the torpedo foregoes a conventional high-explosive warhead in favor of a nuclear payload. By comparison, one of the United States Navy’s standard heavy-weight torpedos, the Mark 48, is a paltry 21 inches in diameter and about 3,500 pounds.
Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...
Taiwan fighter jets warn off approaching Chinese aircraft

Taiwan launched fighter aircraft to intercept incursions by Chinese jets on Sunday. The Taiwanese defense ministry reported that 19 Chinese aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, had flown into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. For over one year, China has flown repeated missions by its air force, often flying near Taiwan. TAIPEI,...
Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
Russia is Top Military Threat to U.S. Homeland, Air Force General Says

Russia, with its array of hard-to-detect cruise missiles and advanced submarines, poses the primary military threat to the American homeland today, the commander of U.S. Northern Command said Tuesday. “They’ve developed capabilities that didn’t exist 20 years ago …very low radar cross-section cruise missiles [and] submarines on par with our...
F-15 EX Eagle II Might Not be Suitable in 5th Generation Air Combat

F-15 EX Eagle II units will reportedly be acquired by the US Air Force to serve longer, but will it be worth it? The F-35 and F-22 already exist, but the cold war plane seems to be the one carrying the load well into the future. In the era of great power competition with China, the US is poised to keep flying against 5th generation planes. One of the reasons they are still considered is because they do not cost so much to operate compared to a modern 5th generation aircraft. Will it be enough as it is aged since it was designed in the cold war years.
The US military may soon declassify a secret space weapon

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.
Japan Keeps Intercepting China Military Drones and Spy Planes

Japan says it has scrambled fighter aircraft to intercept Chinese military drones and accompanying surveillance aircraft on three consecutive days this week as its defense forces took part in a series of readiness exercises with regional allies. Thursday marked the third straight day of Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle sightings reported...
Massive Expansion Underway At Russia's Northernmost Arctic Air Base (Updated)

The Arctic base's runway was expanded last year and now a large apron area is being built to support large-scale deployments. Russia is continuing to expand its aviation facilities at Nagurskoye Air Base, which sits adjacent to its large Arctic Trefoil outpost. A year ago nearly to the day, we reported on Russia's work to expand the base's runway from 8,200 feet to 11,500 feet before winter, as well as prepping other areas for improvement. Now it appears that not only was the runway extension successfully executed last winter, as predicted, but a new, massive parking apron is now under construction that can support far larger aircraft deployments of aircraft than in the past. This fits with Russia's strategy to militarily dominate the increasingly strategic Arctic region, which will see new shipping routes emerge due to climate change and is high in energy reserves. In fact, satellite imagery also shows that a small deployment of cargo aircraft, A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning aircraft, and MiG-31 Foxhound interceptors already occurred last winter.

