Kalashnikov to present its new guided-missile at ARMY-2021

F-15 EX Eagle II units will reportedly be acquired by the US Air Force to serve longer, but will it be worth it? The F-35 and F-22 already exist, but the cold war plane seems to be the one carrying the load well into the future. In the era of great power competition with China, the US is poised to keep flying against 5th generation planes. One of the reasons they are still considered is because they do not cost so much to operate compared to a modern 5th generation aircraft. Will it be enough as it is aged since it was designed in the cold war years.