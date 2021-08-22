Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to thank Bahrain for the government’s support in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. The Secretary underscored the strong U.S.-Bahrain partnership, which enabled rapid and critical support to the situation in Afghanistan.www.defense.gov
