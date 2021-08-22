Cancel
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

defense.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to thank Bahrain for the government’s support in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. The Secretary underscored the strong U.S.-Bahrain partnership, which enabled rapid and critical support to the situation in Afghanistan.

