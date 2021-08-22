Cancel
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Phone Call With Italy's Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini

defense.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Italian Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini regarding the latest developments in Afghanistan. He expressed appreciation for the continued close coordination between Italy and the United States to safely evacuate our citizens, at-risk Afghans who supported the coalition war effort, and vulnerable Afghan nationals.

www.defense.gov

