Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Phone Call With Italy's Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini

The chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal has led to “no good options” for the US, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on ABC’s This Week show on Sunday. “At the end of the day the president made his decision,” Austin said in an interview with ABC’s This Week. But again, he was faced with a situation where there were no good options, all were very tough. And, you know, he reached his decision based upon thorough analysis.” Austin claimed there were several contingencies in the plans, but the speed of the Taliban’s takeover when Afghan troops gave up surprised and obviated those plans, Austin said, . He claimed...