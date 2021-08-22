Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

For the Nationals, a morning of roster moves gives way to a rough afternoon against the Brewers

By Reporter
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Details of the Washington Nationals’ 7-3 loss were familiar by now, coming and going with the light and steady breeze at American Family Field on Sunday. Sean Nolin, the Nationals’ journeyman starter, was beaten by a solo homer and a two-run triple by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong. Lane Thomas, Washington’s new outfielder, reached base four more times, continuing to impress in his honeymoon with the team. But as a whole, the offense put nine runners on base in the first five innings and only scored on an error, when Thomas stole second and the throw ricocheted off his helmet in the third.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Nolin
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Manny Piña
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Gerardo Parra
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Brett Austin
Person
Austin Voth
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Brandon Snyder
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Ryne Harper
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#American Family Field#Marlins#Class Aaa#Red Wings#Guerra#Sterling Sharp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joey Votto got the ultimate revenge on a heckling Brewers fan

Joey Votto taught a heckling Brewers fan the hard way that what goes around, comes around. Votto is among the best smack-talkers in all of baseball, and better personalities at that. Were he in a larger market than Cincinnati, perhaps more fans would understand this. Nonetheless, with the Reds in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain conceding Brewers' lineup spot Thursday afternoon

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds. Cain is taking a seat after going hitless and striking out three times on Wednesday. Jackie Bradley is starting in center field in place of Bradley and hitting eighth Thursday afternoon.
MLBFOX Sports

Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Brewers are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers push NL Central lead to 8.5 games with victory over Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers were at it again Tuesday night, collecting their 33rd come-from-behind victory by topping Cincinnati 7-4. Milwaukee turned the game around in the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. It started with a Kolton Wong RBI single before back-to-back sac-flys from outfielders Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia tied the game at four. Catcher Omar Narvaez grabbed what proved to be the winning run with an RBI double down the right-field line. Wong would add some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 11th on the season.
MLBPost-Crescent

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is day-to-day with left quadriceps soreness

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday are without Willy Adames, their energetic shortstop, due to an injury he suffered the night before. As forecast the previous evening by manager Craig Counsell, Adames was out of the starting lineup on Wednesday with left quadriceps soreness. He left the game in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night after running the bases with a one-out double.
MLBallfans.co

Brewers Roster: Looming Decisions on Vogelbach and Shaw

Back in June the Milwaukee Brewers lost both Daniel Vogelbach and Travis Shaw within a few weeks of one another due to injury. Vogelbach hurt his hamstring while Shaw dislocated his left shoulder. Fast forward a few months and we now have a situation where both players will be eligible to return to the Brewers within a few days from one another.
MLBDaily Tribune

Reds 5, Brewers 1: Brett Anderson exits early with injury in a forgettable loss

The final meeting of the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Reds was one to forget for the Milwaukee Brewers. Brett Anderson was forced from the game in the fifth with right hip discomfort and the offense did nothing over six innings against Sonny Gray in a 5-1 loss at American Family Field on Thursday afternoon.
MLBwsau.com

Nationals Top Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) The Washington Nationals knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Friday night at American Family Field. Patrick Corbin was effective for Washington allowing only one run on three hits with 7 Ks in 6 1/3 innings of work. The big blow for the Nats was a two-out,...
MLBFOX Sports

Washington Nationals to visit the Milwaukee Brewers

LINE: Brewers -217, Nationals +178; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Washington will meet on Friday. The Brewers are 32-27 on their home turf. Milwaukee's lineup has 151 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers. The Nationals are 21-35 on the road....
MLBFOX Sports

Nolin, Nationals to take on Houser, Brewers

LINE: Brewers -221, Nationals +184; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Brewers are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .370.
MLBrock947.com

Yelich Leads Brewers Over Nationals

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Christian Yelich recorded three hits, three runs scored, and six RBI to lead the Brewers to a 9-6 win over Washington on Saturday. Yelich’s body of work included a solo home run in the 1st to get the Crew on the board then an RBI base hit in the 5th. He capped the day off with a grand slam in the 8th to provide the game-winning runs.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brandon Woodruff carries Brewers past Reds

Brandon Woodruff threw six scoreless innings for his first victory in almost two months and Avisail Garcia doubled in a run and made two key defensive plays to lead the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The victory extended Milwaukee's lead in...
MLBallfans.co

Brad Boxberger, a veteran released at the end of spring camp, has been important cog in Brewers’ stellar bullpen

As difficult as it might be to understand now, the Milwaukee Brewers released Brad Boxberger at the end of spring training. Yes, the same Brad Boxberger who has forged an important role in the team’s “Big 3” late-inning relief force, joining Devin Williams and Josh Hader to lock down victories for the first-place Brewers. Boxberger came through once again Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over Cincinnati, pitching a scoreless seventh inning to lower his earned run average to 2.33 in a team-high 57 appearances.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain in Brewers' Friday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Cain is getting the nod in center field while batting fifth in the order against Twins starter Andrew Albers. Our models project Cain for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy