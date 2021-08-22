For the Nationals, a morning of roster moves gives way to a rough afternoon against the Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Details of the Washington Nationals’ 7-3 loss were familiar by now, coming and going with the light and steady breeze at American Family Field on Sunday. Sean Nolin, the Nationals’ journeyman starter, was beaten by a solo homer and a two-run triple by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong. Lane Thomas, Washington’s new outfielder, reached base four more times, continuing to impress in his honeymoon with the team. But as a whole, the offense put nine runners on base in the first five innings and only scored on an error, when Thomas stole second and the throw ricocheted off his helmet in the third.