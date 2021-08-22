Cancel
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day names C.J. Stroud starting quarterback for opener

By Bill Rabinowitz The Columbus Dispatch
Chronicle-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has named C.J. Stroud the Buckeyes' starting quarterback for the season-opener against Minnesota on Sept. 2. On Monday, Day said that Stroud, a redshirt freshman from California, had emerged as the leader in the competition with fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord. On Friday, Stroud secured the job in a long scrimmage at Ohio Stadium that coaches likened to a preseason game.

