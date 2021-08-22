Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Barty, Zverev notch efficient wins in Cincinnati finals

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLb7G_0bZiUwdt00

MASON, Ohio — (AP) — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo.

Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York.

The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday.

Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final, winning the first four games en route to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev.

The match lasted 58 minutes, a welcome result for Zverev after a grueling three-set semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday.

“It's been an awesome week,” said Zverev, who lost to Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final. “This is an incredible feeling going into New York.

“The U.S. Open is a week everybody is looking forward to. Novak (Djokovic) will be back, and he’ll be the favorite. The other guys are in great shape. I’m looking forward to the week. Let’s see how it goes. I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. I have to find my rhythm.”

Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title in July before getting upset in the first round at the Olympics, didn't drop a set in four Cincinnati matches and played only one tiebreaker.

“It’s been an awesome week," Barty said. "I felt like, each match, I got better and better in most parts of my game. I was just excited to get some matches under my belt in some tough conditions, and I think it put us in good stead going to New York.”

Last year's Western & Southern Open was moved from Cincinnati to the U.S. Open site at Flushing Meadows because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teichmann had a surprising run to the final, upsetting second-ranked Naomi Osaka, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and fourth-ranked Karolina Pliskova.

“This is where you belong,” Barty said to Teichmann during the post-match ceremony. “You played exceptional tennis this week.”

Barty, of Australia, broke Teichmann's serve to take a 5-3 lead in the first set, then won the next six games.

In the second set, the Swiss player received medical attention during a changeover for blisters on her heavily taped right foot.

“I was very happy with my week," Teichmann said. "Obviously, today, I wanted to win, but Ash was just too good. I felt like I was there in the first set, but then she got a little break and it was gone. She played some good points. Then, in the second set, she stepped up her level.”

Zverev committed just five unforced errors while improving to 5-0 in his career against Rublev — all straight-set wins. Rublev admitted having confidence problems when facing his friend, whom he's known since they were 11.

“You need to win at least once to find this key to what you need to do exactly,” he said. “When you lose match by match, it's not easy. It’s more mental. It’s not about game. You need to find the key to how to behave inside of yourself about how to play these matches, because the game is there.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
70K+
Followers
62K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason#Ap#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cincinnati, OHtennishead.net

Alexander Zverev win means history repeats itself in Cincinnati

With Alexander Zverev completing the last four line-up in Ohio, a unique setup comes about for the first time in over a decade. After the German dispatched Casper Ruud in straight sets to complete the semi-final draw, echoes of Cincinnati 2009 could be heard. The win for Zverev means that...
TennisPosted by
AFP

Zverev adds Cincy Masters to Olympic gold, Barty wins

Alexander Zverev backed up his Olympic triumph with a fifth ATP Masters 1000 title as he crushed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 in Cincinnati on Sunday. Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty was similarly impressive in winning her fifth title of the season at the combined ATP and WTA event, cruising past Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty and Alexander Zverev continue fine form to claim Cincinnati titles

Jil Teichmann’s remarkable run in Cincinnati was ended by a clinical Ashleigh Barty 6-3 6-1 in the women’s singles final.The Swiss wildcard saw off Naomi Osaka, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova to face the Australian for the Western and Southern Open title.But the world number one took her fifth tournament win of the season in an hour and 13 minutes.Barty broke for 5-3 and served out for the first set, while the Swiss lost all four service games in the second set.In the men’s singles final, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev needed just an hour to take the...
TennisUS News and World Report

Serena, Venus Williams Out of US Open; 1st Time Since 2003

Serena and Venus Williams added themselves to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, making this the first time since 2003 neither of the sisters will appear in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. Serena, who turns 40 next month, cited a torn right hamstring that...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Venus joins sister Serena, Kenin in missing U.S. Open

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Venus Williams will miss the upcoming U.S. Open due to an injury, becoming the third U.S. female after her sister Serena and Sofia Kenin to announce on Wednesday they would not take part in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Two-time U.S. Open champion...
TennisBBC

Ashleigh Barty beats Barbora Krejcikova to reach Cincinnati semi-finals

World number one Ashleigh Barty eased through to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open with victory over Barbora Krejcikova. Australian Barty beat the Czech ninth seed 6-2 6-4, but had to recover from a break down in the second set. The 25-year-old, two-time Grand Slam champion will face Angelique Kerber...
Tenniswashingtonnewsday.com

Seeds of Excellence At Cincinnati, Medvedev and Barty both win.

Seeds of Excellence At Cincinnati, Medvedev and Barty both win. On Friday, Daniil Medvedev exacted swift retribution for his Olympic loss to Pablo Carreno Busta, winning the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters by a score of 6-1, 6-1. With a 56-minute thrashing that finished on the Spaniard’s double-fault, the Russian...
TennisKEYT

2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID

Fifth-ranked Sofia Kenin has pulled out of the U.S. Open because she recently tested positive for COVID-19. Kenin says she has received a vaccine for the illness. She announced what she called “disappointing news” on social media. Kenin is a 22-year-old American who won the 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the U.S. Open was a fourth-round finish last year. Serena and Venus Williams also withdrew from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday, as did 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic.
Tenniswkzo.com

Tennis – Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray

(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic will launch his bid to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open against a qualifier, but his path gets much tougher with potential clashes against Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev. French Open runner-up and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on former champion Andy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy