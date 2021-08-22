High-performing oil company stocks win buyers in an ESG-conscious world

Natural gas futures rallied to their highest level since late 2018 on Aug 26 driven by hurricane threats and tightening supplies. Per the Natural Gas Intelligence reports, a storm in the Atlantic, dubbed Tropical Depression Nine, is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours and could potentially threaten coastal states along the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. The hurricane is expected to enter into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and move northwestward toward the central or northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast, potentially bringing dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday. This will likely disrupt oil and natural-gas operations in the region.