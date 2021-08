The Florida Gators have had their fair share of struggles when it comes to recruiting running backs in the past but have seemingly climbed over that hill in recent weeks. Getting the ball rolling on July 30, the Gators received their first running back commit since the 2019 cycle – when Nay’Quan Wright announced he would continue his playing career in orange and blue – with Terrance Gibbs pledging to Florida. Adding a high ceiling ball carrier to the mix, coach Knox refused to stop there.