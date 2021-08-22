Drakeo the Ruler Arrested After Uber Driver Was Pulled Over for Tinted Windows
Drakeo the Ruler was arrested Sunday after his Uber driver got pulled over for allegedly having tinted windows, and he recorded the interaction on Instagram Live. While details regarding Drakeo’s arrest remain scarce, Jeff Weiss claims the LAPD pulled over the vehicle carrying the “Talk to Me” rapper and his toddler son around 11 a.m., alleging the incident was the culmination of authorities monitoring his every move.www.complex.com
