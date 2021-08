Looking after the mental health and wellbeing of the people under your charge has always been an important priority for a leader – and after the challenges of the past year it’s now more crucial than ever. The pandemic’s devastating impact on mental health is well documented, so creating an environment and processes that support wellbeing is top of any leader’s agenda. But, although people pay lip-service to it being important, how do you actually make sure that it really is part of the DNA of your organisation?