Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return Monday as positive.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Browns#The New York Giants#Td#Eagles#Mri#The Nfl Network#Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans WR Julio Jones injured again? | TFD

Tennessee Titans we’re hoping that adding Julio Jones was going to boost their offense but the star wide out is already hurt. Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the recent injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Tom Brady confirms Ryan Tannehill was not target of viral offseason comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drew headlines this summer when he revealed on an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted how shocked he was that one team passed on him and decided to stick with their established quarterback. Brady still has not shared who he was talking about in that comment, but he has confirmed that it was not Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
NFLbardown.com

Bruce Arians had a fantastic response to Antonio Brown punching a Titans DB in the face

While training camp is always fun when it finally rolls around, the sparks don’t truly fly until joint practices begin. Joint practices means you can feel comfortable cheering when your DBs intercept a ball without wondering why your quarterback threw the pick. It’s the first time players can really get the competitive juices truly flowing, and stuff can become personal quick.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Some Notable Former Titans Among Latest NFL Cuts

Tuesday afternoon was the deadline for the latest round of NFL roster reductions. As of 3 p.m. (CDT) the maximum number of players allowed on the active roster fell from 85 to 80. The Tennessee Titans did not have to work hard to get there, thanks to the fact that...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position. A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention. Let's find out...
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

Titans may have to cut drafted wide receiver(s)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., -- The fate of two Titans wide receiver draft picks will be determined between now and Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The team’s surprising show of depth behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones is going to make things tough on fourth-rounder Dez Fitzpatrick, for whom the Titans traded up, and sixth-rounder Racey McMath.

Comments / 0

Community Policy