PHOTOS: Canopy Prep Continues on TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom

It’s a recipe for excitement! Intriguing news is coming out of Walt Disney World that has us on our toes with mouse ears wide open. While we await the beginning of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary – “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” – on October 1, we’re finding ourselves eager get the 18-month long party started! While we’re thrilled with the Cinderella Castle décor and new nighttime spectacular called “Disney Enchantment” coming to Magic Kingdom, we are equally excited about what EPCOT is dishing out. Not only will we finally see the debut of EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious”, but we’re also going to have a chance to ride EPCOT’s newest attraction – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. BUT… do we have to wait until October 1 to ride along with Remy? Maybe not! The President of Walt Disney World, Jeff Vahle, took to social media to share the intriguing news.