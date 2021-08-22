Miles Sanders is ready for whatever role the Eagles have in mind

There is no magical formula for the number of touches Miles Sanders needs to be one of the game's best running backs in 2021. Head Coach Nick Sirianni is going to feel it out as he goes along. That's going to be the fun part for Sirianni and his offensive coaches – with a plethora of weapons who will do damage with the ball in their hands, Sirianni has options. And Sanders is one of those options, a player entering his third season who has been one of the NFL's best big-play running backs in his first two seasons.