Stretch of hot weather with feels-like temps near 90 sticks around for the week on LI

Mid-level ridging should be the common denominator today across most of the region with highs topping out in the upper 90s to mid-90s. Heat index values running from 100 to 107 could trigger a few heat advisories, but mostly across southeastern to southcentral OK into the Red River Valley. The metro heat index will be right on the bubble of 105 for the afternoon. We could go either way regarding a heat advisory by the National Weather Service. Regardless, stay aware of the heat and prepare for heat stress for the midday to afternoon across Eastern Ok. We had a few isolated storms yesterday evening, mostly across southeastern OK. A few isolated cells are possible again today, mostly this morning near or south, and then one or two for the late afternoon. The ridge should preclude a larger number of storms today. Winds will be up slightly from the south in the 10 to 18 mph range. The ridge will slowly flatten over the next two days allowing a weak boundary to approach the southern Kansas area Friday evening. This front eventually moves across northern OK bringing a few storms and a minor, not as hot period for Sunday.