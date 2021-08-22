Cancel
Electronics

Yeedi Vac Station review: Sweeps, mops, and even empties itself

By Amber Neely
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake control of household dirt with the Yeedi Vac Station, an all-in-one robotic vacuum that sweeps, mops, and conveniently empties its own dustbin. Keeping your home clean can be a full-time job in and of itself, especially if you've got kids, pets, plants, or other people living with you. A robotic vacuum won't solve all your cleaning woes by any means, but it can help keep some of the mess at bay. Yeedi has hit the market with its spin on a popular style of robotic vacuum — the set-and-forget kind. It features a high-end robotic vacuum that self-empties into a dust bin after every session.

