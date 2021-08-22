Yeedi Vac Station review: Sweeps, mops, and even empties itself

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s never too early in the year to start using a humidifier. In fact, I’ve been known to sporadically use my own humidifier all year round. But honestly, I would use it more if it wasn’t such an inconvenient tool. (Yes, we’re going there.) Let’s face it: Humidifiers can be a hassle to set up. They’re usually pretty clunky, not to mention heavy. They can be difficult to clean — plus there’s the inevitable accidental spills to worry about. And it can be hard to remember to refill them, or bring yourself to drop what you’re doing to do so. Last but not least, they can also take up a lot of precious space, whether they’re in use or in storage. But they’re also so necessary for combatting the dry air, whether in the winter or during the rest of the year. That’s why this the small-space-friendly, portable MistAire humidifier from Pure Enrichment is such a game changer.