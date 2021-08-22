‘A precious resource’: South Holyoke Homes project to bring much-needed affordable housing to city
HOLYOKE — Construction is soon to begin on the first phase of a large-scale affordable housing project in South Holyoke. The South Holyoke Homes project will eventually feature 66 affordable rental units and 19 rowhouse-style, owner-occupied properties built by the Holyoke Housing Authority on vacant lots surrounding Carlos Vega Park. And now, a first phase to build a 12-unit rental building on the corner of Hamilton and South East streets is fully funded and underway.www.gazettenet.com
