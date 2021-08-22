Cancel
Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

By Taylor Rocha
KSN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win...

