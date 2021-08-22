Dinner for Two

Had the opportunity to meet Alex and Liz today from Miami. Alex brought his east coast fishing skills to So Cal for an A.M Half Day. After discussing the game plan and with some good local Palegics biting, Alex want to score some So Cal Dorado. Unfortunately Liz said she has no fishing skills. Well. Guess what? Liz was the hot stick today, 1st fish, most fish, biggest fish and most hook ups. She actually did awesome. Alex got 2 and yes both had a good handful that came unbuttoned or short bit. End the half day with 5 dorado. Get me while their still here!