From the sparkling, crystal-clear seas of Honolua Bay to the ʻohana-friendly shores of Kāʻanapali Beach, the west coast of Maui on its own has an exceptional array of beaches, all in close proximity to one another. So close, in fact, it is feasible to hit all the best ones in a single day. And while we don’t recommend doing that, it’s best to take your time and relax at the beach, we did it for you. So enjoy our virtual tour of Maui’s west coast beaches, which are all dotted along the picturesque Honoapiʻilani Highway.