Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Woman severely injured at Fort Myers Beach after being struck by boat propeller

By Chandler Blackmond
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fq5Q_0bZiRmoO00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– What started as another day on the boat, ended with a woman in the hospital being treated for serious injuries

According to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation, 6 adults were on a boat along Fort Myers Beach when a woman fell into the water from the bow. She was struck by the propeller.

Those onboard took the 29-year-old woman to the Pink Shell Resort boat dock. She was then transported to Lee Memorial with serious injuries.

“When you’re part of a group, you have to watch and look out for each other and make sure no one is doing anything stupid because in an instant man that stupidness turns into injury,” said frequent beach goer, Christopher Fous.

Experts urge you to take precautions when boarding a boat.

“If you are going to be near the bow or front of the boat, make sure you got a good handle on where you are, stay seated, and don’t allow yourself to get in a position where you can possibly fall into the water. It can be tragic” said Adam Brown with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation. Count on NBC2 to provide additional updates as they become available.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CNN

CNN

630K+
Followers
94K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Propeller#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
CNN

Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to killing Ally Kostial

OXFORD, Ms. (KMOV.com) – Brandon Theesfeld has pleaded guilty in the death of Ole Miss student and St. Louis County resident Ally Kostial. Theesfeld is accused of killing Kostial in northern Mississippi on July 20, 2019. The Lindbergh High School graduate was found shot multiple times. In September 2019, Theesfeld entered a not guilty plea.
IndustryPosted by
CNN

Flying on Southwest has been awful. The company has a fix: Fewer flights

New York (CNN Business) — This summer, flying Southwest Airlines has been a toxic mix of canceled flights, long delays and disgruntled pilots and flight attendants. Apologizing to its passengers for its bad service, the company is promising to fix the problem by cutting the number of flights it operates this fall.
Missouri StatePosted by
CNN

New Missouri alcohol laws take effect Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri bars and restaurants can continue legally selling alcohol to-go. State officials temporarily eased restrictions on liquor sales at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars to stay in business during stay-at-home orders. SB 126 goes into effect Saturday, making the new rules more permanent.
Alabama StatePosted by
CNN

Dwayne Johnson seems to have a doppelgänger in Alabama

(CNN) — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a look-alike. An Alabama law enforcement officer has gone viral due to his uncanny resemblance to "The Jungle Cruise" star. So much so, when the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields on Facebook, the responses poured in.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Tesla files to sell electricity in Texas

New York (CNN Business) — Tesla wants to do more than sell you an electric car. It wants to start selling electricity itself — at least to some people in Texas. It has filed with the Texas Public Utility Commission to generate electricity and sell it directly to the public. Details about its exact plans are not included in the application, and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. But the company said in its filing it plans to sell electricity directly to consumers, with a focus on those who already own Tesla cars.

Comments / 2

Community Policy