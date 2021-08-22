Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Victoria Konefel

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking into the entertainment industry can be a very challenging experience. For that reason, a lot of people never even get their foot in the door. Many of those who do, are never able to find their footing. Fortunately for Victoria Konefel, her situation has been much different. It hasn’t taken her long to hit her stride. Even though she’s only been acting professionally for a few years, she’s already become a star thanks to her role in Days of Our Lives. While there are some people who may not take soap opera actors very seriously, it has proven to be the best thing to happen to Victoria so far in her career. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Victoria Konefel.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Brooklyn#Poland Usa#Flaunt Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Gayle King Will Soon Be a Grandmother – Meet Her Daughter Who Looks So Much like Her Mother

Gayle King is an excited grandmother-to-be, as her daughter Kirby Bumpus is expecting her first child. Here's everything you need to know about the beautiful woman. Kirby Bumpus, who is a perfect combination of beauty and brains just like her mother, is an advocate of community health, which she's shared multiple times on social media. Now, she is about to become a mother herself, making her advocacy apt for nurturing a child.
Trouble Relationshipenergy941.com

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Reason For Divorce

More info is coming out about why Kelly Clarkson got divorced. A source said, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time. They added, “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show and is the star of another hit show, The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Divorcing 'Wonderful' Husband, Gets Totally Honest About Why

Ashley Alexiss, the model who made history as the first short and curvy swimsuit model on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is divorcing her husband of three years, Travis Yohe –– and she's giving her Instagram followers the reason why. The model and entrepreneur posted a cryptic quote photo to her timeline reading, "It's time to let y'all know." She followed it up with another picture of the two of them overlooking the water at sunset, with her head resting on his shoulder. "Well.. I guess here we go," she began.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

His new love is 21 years younger

Does Andra Day, 36, want to be his heart leaf? Actor Brad Pitt, 57, has butterflies in his stomach again!. He floats on cloud nine! Brad Pitt is apparently in love again. According to US media, he should Andra Day turned his head. After he is said to have raved about her from afar for some time, the Hollywood schnuckel finally got to know the singer and actress personally backstage at the Oscar ceremony at the end of April. Since then, Brad has supposedly been blown away by her.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Fantasia Shares First Pictures of Baby Keziah

Fantasia is giving fans a glimpse of her new bundle of joy. As reported, the GRAMMY winner gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Keziah London Taylor, back in May. Now, she’s sharing her joy. Full story below…. The singer, 37, took to social media to unwrap snaps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy