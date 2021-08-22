Breaking into the entertainment industry can be a very challenging experience. For that reason, a lot of people never even get their foot in the door. Many of those who do, are never able to find their footing. Fortunately for Victoria Konefel, her situation has been much different. It hasn’t taken her long to hit her stride. Even though she’s only been acting professionally for a few years, she’s already become a star thanks to her role in Days of Our Lives. While there are some people who may not take soap opera actors very seriously, it has proven to be the best thing to happen to Victoria so far in her career. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Victoria Konefel.