Tropical Storm Henri: ‘Heavy rainfall and flooding’ still possible for parts of Massachusetts through Monday
Tropical Storm Henri, downgraded from a hurricane and weakened over Connecticut on Sunday afternoon, may still pummel portions of Massachusetts with heavy rainfall and flooding through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Flood watches remain in effect for the Berkshires, New York’s Capital Region, Northwestern Connecticut and Southern Vermont,...www.masslive.com
Comments / 0