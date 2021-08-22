Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Tropical Storm Henri: ‘Heavy rainfall and flooding’ still possible for parts of Massachusetts through Monday

By Benjamin Kail
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tropical Storm Henri, downgraded from a hurricane and weakened over Connecticut on Sunday afternoon, may still pummel portions of Massachusetts with heavy rainfall and flooding through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Flood watches remain in effect for the Berkshires, New York’s Capital Region, Northwestern Connecticut and Southern Vermont,...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
52K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Westfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Westfield, NY
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Extreme Weather#New Englanders#National Grid#Air Force Reserve#National Oceanic#Weatherflow#Emergency Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Nantucket, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

NOAA extends right whale protection zone near Nantucket into September

The federal government said it’s extending a voluntary protective zone designed to help rare whales into September. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protective zone is located south of Nantucket and it’s designed to help North Atlantic right whales. The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to ship collisions, so NOAA has asked mariners to slow down when near them.
Posted by
MassLive.com

These six Massachusetts communities have 95% COVID vaccination rates; Search your city or town

Six Massachusetts communities now have COVID-19 vaccination rates of 95% or more, according to data released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Three of the communities are located on Martha’s Vineyard — Chilmark (including Aquinnah), Edgartown and Tisbury all have a greater than 95% rate of vaccination, based on population estimates used by the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy