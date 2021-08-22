Cancel
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take romance to next level as couple spend FAMILY weekend in Hollywood with kids

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 5 days ago
Things seem to be getting serious for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - who only reignited their iconic '00s romance four months ago - as the celebrity couple were spotted enjoying a fun family weekend with their kids. They brought their children with them on excursions in Hollywood—the actor's kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, and J.Lo's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

