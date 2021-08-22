‘Free Guy’ fights off ‘Paw Patrol’ at weekend box office

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The last year and a half has been a wild place in the movie business as studios, theaters, and everybody in between have struggled to figure out just how to handle the global pandemic while still producing movies and getting them in front of audiences. It's required a lot of changes to the way things used to happen, including changes in the way that people get paid. However, Scarlett Johansson recently took issue with the way she was being paid by Disney for Black Widow, which has led to a lawsuit and a very public back and forth between the two sides.