Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Fentanyl overdose deaths on track to set grim record in Washington

Posted by 
KING 5
KING 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClGze_0bZiNx8J00

Overdoses linked to fentanyl continue to increase, likely making 2021 the worst year on record for deaths in Washington.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

“Fentanyl and other drugs are now killing more King County residents each week than COVID-19,” Public Health - Seattle and King County said this week .

There have been more than 200 fatal overdoses in King County so far this year. There were 34 in July alone.

The deaths have already surpassed what King County saw in all of last year when there were 172.

The state is seeing a similar spike in fatal overdoses .

“In terms of trends of who is using, I would say the trend is everybody, the trend is there is no trend,” said Noble, who is an addiction treatment and prevention supervisor with Youth Eastside Services.

“Everybody wants to believe that this doesn't apply to them, not my family, not my neighborhood, not my school, not my race, not my socio-economic status. No, this affects everybody,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted in-person treatment for many people who stayed home, used drugs there, and sank deeper into addiction, Noble said.

She also attributed the increase in deaths to the proliferation of fake opioid pills, made to look like prescription painkillers, but often containing fatal doses of fentanyl.

“They're homemade, and the interesting thing is even when we talk to people who know that these fake pill presses are out there, sometimes they even know for a fact, oh yeah, this is fake Percocet, somehow, just the fact that it comes in that pill shape makes them feel safer than if it was coming in a powder or some other form,” she said.

Noble said the return to in-person learning at schools offers her organization an opportunity to double down on education and prevention efforts, which were hampered during remote learning.

King County said it's increasing access to medication to treat opioid addiction, as well as distributing thousands of kits of Naloxone, a drug that can reverse an overdose in minutes and save someone’s life.

Comments / 28

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Opioid Overdose#Drugs#Youth Eastside Services#Naloxone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Southeast, NYKFDM-TV

DEA warns about 'hot batches' as fentanyl overdoses soar

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — School is in session across Southeast Texas, and some students may be offered drugs for the very first time. That's why the DEA wants to drive home the fentanyl danger again. "You have to realize these are not being mixed by pharmacists or any special labs. These...
Seattle, WAMyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Vaccine mandates for you, needles for addicts as fatal Seattle ODs outpace COVID deaths

More people in Seattle and King County are dying from drug overdoses each week than from COVID-19. So why are we treating both public health issues so differently?. Seattle and King County are now mandating city and county workers get the COVID vaccine or be fired. And the state now has mask mandates for all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Yet, the crisis that is killing more people in the city and county is treated much differently.
Washington StateSeattle Times

More meth, cocaine contamination found at Washington state toxicology lab

Recent sampling at Washington’s only forensic toxicology laboratory has found more areas contaminated with methamphetamine and cocaine, raising further skepticism among defense lawyers about the integrity of blood testing being performed at a lab relied upon in thousands of criminal cases and death investigations statewide. The latest sampling at the...
Nebraska Statefox42kptm.com

OPD: Eight deaths and 21 overdoses in six days due to fentanyl-laced drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Over the course of six days, from August 10 to August 16, Omaha Police Department (OPD), Lincoln Police Department (LPD), Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), and the Omaha division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seen eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses from fentanyl-laced drugs, according to a joint press release from all four law enforcement agencies.
Thurston County, WAChronicle

Fentanyl Is Driving a Huge Increase in Overdose Deaths in Thurston County, Coroner Says

The number of overdose deaths in Thurston County in 2021 could be double the number in 2020, given current trends, Coroner Gary Warnock says. So far, the coroner's office has seen 44 overdose deaths this year compared to 55 in all of 2020, Warnock said during an elected officials meeting last Wednesday. For context, data from the state Department of Heath show 48 drug-related deaths occurred within the county in 2019. That increased from 38 in 2018 and 35 in 2017.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Fentanyl overdoses rise as dealers target teens online

Law enforcement officials report social media platforms including Snapchat are being used to sell illicit opioids. Amid the rise of local overdose deaths caused by fentanyl and other illegal narcotics in Clackamas County, local police departments report they are also seeing an increase in drug sales taking place through social media platforms, putting young people at risk.
Clark County, NVaudacy.com

County sees sharp increase in fentanyl deaths

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - In an attempt to raise awareness of its dangers, Clark County is releasing numbers showing a sharp increase of deaths involving fentanyl. During a 24-hour period on August 12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported five suspected fentanyl-related overdose deaths occurred in Clark County. Between January and May, there were 92 deaths among Clark County residents, a 39 percent increase over the same period in 2020 with 66 deaths. In 2020, there were a total of 193 fentanyl deaths; 72 deaths were reported in 2019.
California Statesanbenito.com

Overdose deaths increase in San Benito

Drug overdoses and deaths are on the rise throughout the state of California, and San Benito County has seen a major uptick in incidents since 2019, according to authorities. So far in 2021, police, paramedics and other first responders have administered Narcan to 18 people in San Benito County who had overdosed on drugs, says a press release from county officials. Narcan, also known as naloxone, is an over-the-counter medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and has been credited with saving thousands of lives nationwide, according to health experts.
Omaha, NENews Channel Nebraska

Metro area seeing spike in fentanyl related overdose deaths

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities across the state are sounding the alarm for fentanyl-laced drugs. Lincoln and Omaha are seeing a spike in fentanyl related overdose deaths. The DEA Omaha Division said they have seen an increase in overdose deaths that began August 10th. Eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses have...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Narcan Handed Out as County Sees Spike in Fentanyl Overdoses

The number of fentanyl overdoses is on the rise in San Diego. In hopes of preventing more, the San Diego County District Attorney’s office is helping people obtain the overdose medication Narcan. “In 2019 we had 152 individuals die from fentanyl overdoses. That’s too many. But in 2020 we tripled...
Monroe County, NY13 WHAM

Overdose deaths slightly down in July

Rochester, N.Y. — The number of opioid overdoses in Monroe County crept up last month, but the number of people who died went down. The Monroe County Heroin Task Force reported 70 suspected opioid overdoses in July, 10 of which were fatal. There were 69 overdoses - 15 fatal - in June.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Neurons Involved in Overdose Deaths Identified

Summary: Blocking specific opioid receptors in specific neurons in mice restored breathing that occurred as a result of opioid overdose. It’s long been known that opioid overdose deaths are caused by disrupted breathing, but the actual mechanism by which these drugs suppress respiration was not understood. Now, a new study by Salk scientists has identified a group of neurons in the brainstem that plays a key role in this process.
Washington StateKXL

Washington State Sets New COVID-19 Hospitalization Record

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say there are more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington state than at any time during the pandemic. Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association. said as of Thursday morning there were 1,240 people with coronavirus in state hospitals. The previous highest number was...

Comments / 28

Community Policy