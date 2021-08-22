Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Greyhawk Condo at Deer Valley

By TownLift // Julie Snyder, INHABIT Park City Summit Sotheby's
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vibJp_0bZiNvMr00

This cute townhome with the best location is just a nine-minute walk from Park City’s Historic Main Street and a six-minute walk to Deer Valley Plaza. The townhome has a heated driveway and easy access to Park City’s free public transit system; therefore, making accessing the ski resorts easier than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvQ4l_0bZiNvMr00

The townhome is two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and two half bathrooms. In addition, the townhome has access to underground parking with two parking spaces, your own storage closest, and HOA bike racks. This home has a great family room and kitchen with oak wood floors throughout, it also has balconies that look over the mountains. The ideal family home with a location that is hard to beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNjg9_0bZiNvMr00

The Greyhawk townhome is great for both summer and winter activities. In summer, some of the best hiking and biking trails can be accessed within just a few minutes. Park City Historic Main Street is only a nine-minute walk making it easily accessible and eliminating having to find parking near Main Street. In winter, you will be able to access the Park City Ski Resort and Deer Valley Resort within just a few minutes leaving the rest of the day to enjoy the amazing slopes. Perfect for families looking to find a mountain escape and all the incredible activities Park City has. Don’t miss out on this classic mountain-style home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEHZh_0bZiNvMr00

675 Deer Valley Drive, Unit 20, Park City UT 84060


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Park City, UT
Business
Park City, UT
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Valley#Condo#Greyhawk Condo At#Hoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Mountain season will start November 19

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Mountain is scheduled to open for the 2021/22 season on Friday, November 19. The season is set to run through April 17, 2022 (dates subject to change based on conditions). Vail Resorts announced opening dates for all 34 of its North American resorts on Thursday. “We are thrilled to […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Big 5 Sporting Goods to open Park City store

PARK CITY, Utah. — As their eighth store in Utah, Park City has a Big 5 Sporting Goods opening in Kimball Jct. Taking over the corner spot of the former Pier 1 store, this will occupy a place in the Walmart retail mall building. Big 5 is a national chain, Pier 1, another national chain […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Volunteers needed for restoration projects

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Public Lands and Basin Recreation are looking for volunteers to help out at several restoration events. The projects are in partnership with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, Wild Utah Project, and TreeUtah. Below are the projects: Bonanza Flat — August 27 (9 am – 4 pm). Volunteers will be transplanting […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Transit to Trails extended due to popular demand

PARK CITY, Utah — The Transit to Trails program, which provides free public transportation to and from the Bonanza Flat Conservation Area on weekends, will be extended until October 31. The pilot program was originally set to end on September 12. It was extended because of “overwhelming interest.” The program was initiated on July 17 […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Madsnacks Produce

In 2020, Madison Goodman and his family moved from Salt Lake City to a small farm in Oakley. The quarter-acre lot is at an elevation of 6,400 feet and produces the splendid Madsnacks Produce that Madison sells at the Park City Farmer’s Market. The sprout varieties cut to order are a customer favorite. On lucky […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

High Valley Transit data shows strong increase in Micro ridership

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — High Valley Transit Micro, the new free on-demand transportation service that serves the Wasatch Back, recently released data from June and July showing ridership almost doubling. In June, Micro served 6,348 passengers. In July, they served 11,754, an increase of 85%. The average ride length is 10 minutes, with an average […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Art on the Trails connects nature and music on August 28

PARK CITY, Utah — The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County in partnership with Basin Recreation will be offering Art on the Trails, a free event that connects nature with local artists and musicians. The event will be this Saturday, August 28 from 2 pm to 6 pm. Tours will start at the […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Deer Valley drive-thru Winter Job Fair on Thursday, August 26

PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort will be hosting their first drive-thru Winter Job Fair of the season on Thursday, August 26 from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. “We have many indoor and outdoor opportunities with great perks and benefits in Food & Beverage, Mountain Operations, Lodging Operations […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

PARK CITY, Utah — The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held this Saturday, August 28 at the Basin Recreation Center in Kimball Junction. The festivities area opens at 9 am, while the Promise Garden Ceremony will begin at 10 am. The walk will be full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Admission to National parks is free on Wednesday, August 25

PARK CITY, Utah — In honor of the National Park Service turning 105-years-old, entrance fees will be waived at all National parks on Wednesday, August 25. There will be numerous in-park programs going on across the country, along with virtual experiences. On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service, […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Sunset splendor

This buck of approximately three or four years, still in velvet on his antlers, was just finishing up his dinner of foliage on Friday in Summit County. Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.  
Moab, UTPosted by
TownLift

First-ever luxury train from Moab to Denver

MOAB, Utah — This month, Rocky Mountaineer launched a new luxury train route between Moab, Utah, and Denver, Colorado, with an overnight stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The first departure was on August 15. The route’s preview season will run through November 19, with a seven-month season planned for 2022. The Rockies to the Red […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Matchstick Productions to premiere new ski movie at the UOP

PARK CITY, Utah. — On Thursday, September 23, Matchstick Productions will premiere its newest ski film, The Stomping Grounds, at Utah Olympic Park. Ticket pricing has yet to be announced. The film was shot on location at Snowbird, Park City, Nelson, BC, Pemberton, BC, Terrace, BC, Tordrillos, AK, Norway, and Sun Valley. The Stomping Grounds […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bad breaks bring best out in Parkites

PARK CITY, Utah, — It’s raining today aiding the ongoing efforts of fire officials. The Parley’s Canyon Fire has prompted up-to-the-minute updates on what the community is focused on. Here’s what the community has not additionally necessarily needed to be focused on: ~ Not a national (July 4), state (Pioneer Day) or local (Miner’s Day) […]
Posted by
TownLift

No school, no problem says Park City Recreation

PARK CITY, Utah. — Taking the baton from the Park City School District, Park City Recreation provided free, age-appropriate, supervised activities for students who had two unexpected days tacked on to the end of their summer vacation. The Parley’s Canyon Fire had the entire community rallying around fire services for days including the Red Cross shelter […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy