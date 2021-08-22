Greyhawk Condo at Deer Valley

This cute townhome with the best location is just a nine-minute walk from Park City’s Historic Main Street and a six-minute walk to Deer Valley Plaza. The townhome has a heated driveway and easy access to Park City’s free public transit system; therefore, making accessing the ski resorts easier than ever.

The townhome is two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and two half bathrooms. In addition, the townhome has access to underground parking with two parking spaces, your own storage closest, and HOA bike racks. This home has a great family room and kitchen with oak wood floors throughout, it also has balconies that look over the mountains. The ideal family home with a location that is hard to beat.

The Greyhawk townhome is great for both summer and winter activities. In summer, some of the best hiking and biking trails can be accessed within just a few minutes. Park City Historic Main Street is only a nine-minute walk making it easily accessible and eliminating having to find parking near Main Street. In winter, you will be able to access the Park City Ski Resort and Deer Valley Resort within just a few minutes leaving the rest of the day to enjoy the amazing slopes. Perfect for families looking to find a mountain escape and all the incredible activities Park City has. Don’t miss out on this classic mountain-style home!

675 Deer Valley Drive, Unit 20, Park City UT 84060

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter